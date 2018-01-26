Trump denies report he ordered Mueller fired

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump denied a report on Friday that he had ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller fired last June, calling it “fake news”.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump backed down from his order after the White House counsel threatened to resign rather than follow his directive, citing four people told of the matter.

“Fake news, folks, fake news,” Trump told reporters in Davos, when asked about the report.