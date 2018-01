MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s second-largest lender VTB will recommend increasing dividend payments on its ordinary shares for its 2017 financial results, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Chief Executive Herbert Moos as saying on Friday.

“I see room for higher dividends,” Moos told RIA on the sidelines of an annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

For 2016, VTB paid 15 billion roubles ($269 million) in dividends. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Potter)