TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

Jan 23 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to discuss how to steer policy in the era of "America First" and Brexit. Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters, photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos POLITICS > Indian PM Modi defends globalization at Davos summit > Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA, Trudeau says > Thousands march against Trump in Zurich, other Swiss cities > Canada's Trudeau speaks up on women's rights > Cate Blanchett jokes about playing Melania Trump > Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit > Davos elite tap celebrities for human rights awards > Trump to tout U.S. economy, urge fair trade at Davos > Trust in U.S. institutions plunges in Trump's first year ECONOMY > IMF chief meets S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss economy > Guggenheim's Minerd: Davos 'valuable contra-indicator' > Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms > Europe readies riposte to Trump's "America First" push > Zimbabwe president: his nation "open for business" > China unlikely to raise rates, says ex-central banker > Portugal minister says 2018 growth could beat expectations > Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms > IMF raises global growth forecast, sees Trump tax boost > Lagarde says bullish economic outlook masks risks COMPANIES > Intesa Sanpaolo's top priority is cutting bad loans - CEO > SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018, beyond > Russia's VTB sees 2018 net profit at up to 170 bln roubles > AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid demand - CEO > NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO > Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties > Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO > Uber CEO: contact with ex-chief Kalanick 'fine but strained' > Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds COMMODITIES > Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018 > Saudi energy minister: anxious about fragility of oil- CNBC > Oil rally has legs on Venezuela's output woes, fund interest COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First > BREAKINGVIEWS-Gathering gets #MeToo balance mostly right > BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount" > BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos > COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off > COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism? (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)