TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

(Adds latest stories) Jan 26 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to discuss how to steer policy in the era of America First and Brexit. Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters, photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos POLITICS > Trump warns on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business' > Trump confronts Davos on trade abuses, talks up dollar > Trump says Republicans will accept citizenship for Dreamers > UK finance minister Hammond says Brexit must be "pragmatic" > Trump descends on Davos to woo curious elites > Davos's unlikely man: Socialist puts Alpine elite on notice > Trump denies report he ordered Mueller fired > Trump says Republicans will accept citizenship for Dreamers > Trump says could pull aid if Palestinians don't pursue peace > Trump says U.S. would consider remaining in TPP -CNBC > At Davos, delegates talk down Trump but bet big on America > U.S. unlikely to lift sanctions on Russia -Dvorkovich > Britain's Hammond calls for a very modest Brexit divorce > Israel's Netanyahu says only U.S. can broker peace deal > S.Africa has no money for major nuclear expansion -Ramaphosa > Iraq calls on investors to aid $100 bln reconstruction drive > Trump takes his America First policies to 'globalists' > Military option on N.Korea crisis 'unacceptable' - S.Korea > Don't cry for us, learn from us, Argentina tells Davos ECONOMY > Banks can withstand market moves as rates rise - Carney > BoJ nearing inflation target despite "deflationary mindset" > Mnuchin says he was not trying to move dollar -CNBC > ECB warns against global currency war > No daylight between Trump, Mnuchin on dollar - official > Trump talks up dollar in Davos > Paris could overtake London as top financial centre-Le Maire > China to name Liu He as vice premier for economy - sources > BOJ's Kuroda says FX rates should reflect fundamentals > Italy economy minister fears trade war over currency war > IMF welcomes Mnangagwa's promise to revive Zimbabwe economy > Talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade: Trump > U.S. sparks fears of trade war as Trump arrives in Davos > At Davos, Canada and Mexico upbeat on NAFTA talks > Poloz says even he doesn't know future of rate hikes > May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade > G20 to work on "answer" to Bitcoin risk: ECB's Coeure > U.S. says illicit activity is top cryptocurrency concern > Britain should examine criminal use of cryptocurrencies-May > Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market > Draghi: U.S. "weak dollar" remarks raise policy questions COMPANIES > An aspirin a day, as Trump tells European corporate bosses > U.S. investors load up on Russian debt -Phosagro > Roche chairman sees opportunities for drugmakers under Trump > Steinhoff scandal shows need for activist shareholding - JSE > Total to have "very good" results, has means for more deals > Brexit could push 4,000-plus JPMorgan jobs from Britain > British PM May says Uber should not be shut down > India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending > China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism > Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil > Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs > NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO > Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties > Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds COMMODITIES > Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM > S.African mining seen a winner as Ramaphosa woos investors > U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler' > Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom > Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth > Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says > Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis > Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018 COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump reworks America First for global elite > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping wannabes flub their lines at Davos > BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars > BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption > BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First > BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount" > BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos > ANALYSIS-A weak dollar 'good' for the U.S.? It's complicated > COLUMN-World markets lap up Mnuchin's dollar view: McGeever > COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off > COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism? (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)