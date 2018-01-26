FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 1:00 PM / 3 days ago

TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

 (Adds latest stories)
    Jan 26 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to
discuss how to steer policy in the era of America First and Brexit.
    Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters,
photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos
  
  POLITICS
> Trump warns on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'               
> Trump confronts Davos on trade abuses, talks up dollar                   
> Trump says Republicans will accept citizenship for Dreamers              
> UK finance minister Hammond says Brexit must be "pragmatic"              
> Trump descends on Davos to woo curious elites                            
> Davos's unlikely man: Socialist puts Alpine elite on notice              
> Trump denies report he ordered Mueller fired                             
> Trump says Republicans will accept citizenship for Dreamers               
> Trump says could pull aid if Palestinians don't pursue peace             
> Trump says U.S. would consider remaining in TPP -CNBC                    
> At Davos, delegates talk down Trump but bet big on America               
> U.S. unlikely to lift sanctions on Russia -Dvorkovich                    
> Britain's Hammond calls for a very modest Brexit divorce                 
> Israel's Netanyahu says only U.S. can broker peace deal                  
> S.Africa has no money for major nuclear expansion -Ramaphosa             
> Iraq calls on investors to aid $100 bln reconstruction drive             
> Trump takes his America First policies to 'globalists'                   
> Military option on N.Korea crisis 'unacceptable' - S.Korea               
> Don't cry for us, learn from us, Argentina tells Davos                   
    
    
  ECONOMY
> Banks can withstand market moves as rates rise - Carney                  
> BoJ nearing inflation target despite "deflationary mindset"              
> Mnuchin says he was not trying to move dollar -CNBC                      
> ECB warns against global currency war                                     
> No daylight between Trump, Mnuchin on dollar - official                   
> Trump talks up dollar in Davos                                           
> Paris could overtake London as top financial centre-Le Maire             
> China to name Liu He as vice premier for economy - sources                 
> BOJ's Kuroda says FX rates should reflect fundamentals                   
> Italy economy minister fears trade war over currency war                 
> IMF welcomes Mnangagwa's promise to revive Zimbabwe economy              
> Talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade: Trump               
> U.S. sparks fears of trade war as Trump arrives in Davos                 
> At Davos, Canada and Mexico upbeat on NAFTA talks                        
> Poloz says even he doesn't know future of rate hikes                     
> May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade              
> G20 to work on "answer" to Bitcoin risk: ECB's Coeure                    
> U.S. says illicit activity is top cryptocurrency concern                 
> Britain should examine criminal use of cryptocurrencies-May              
> Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market                     
> Draghi: U.S. "weak dollar" remarks raise policy questions                

    
  COMPANIES
> An aspirin a day, as Trump tells European corporate bosses               
> U.S. investors load up on Russian debt -Phosagro                         
> Roche chairman sees opportunities for drugmakers under Trump              
> Steinhoff scandal shows need for activist shareholding - JSE             
> Total to have "very good" results, has means for more deals              
> Brexit could push 4,000-plus JPMorgan jobs from Britain                  
> British PM May says Uber should not be shut down                         
> India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending              
> China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism                 
> Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil                    
> Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs                
> NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO             
> Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties                            
> Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds              

    
  COMMODITIES
> Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM                 
> S.African mining seen a winner as Ramaphosa woos investors               
> U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler'             
> Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom             
> Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth             
> Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says                  
> Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis                 
> Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018                 
    
    
  COMMENTARY
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump reworks America First for global elite               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping wannabes flub their lines at Davos                  
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars             
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption              
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First                   
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount"               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos               
> ANALYSIS-A weak dollar 'good' for the U.S.? It's complicated             
> COLUMN-World markets lap up Mnuchin's dollar view: McGeever                  
> COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off                               
> COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism?                

 (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
(Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
