FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Davos
January 16, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Russian central bank governor Nabiullina will skip Davos

Elena Fabrichnaya

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina will not attend this month’s World Economic Forum in Swiss town of Davos, the bank’s press service said on Tuesday.

Nabiullina was initially scheduled to attend a session titled “The End of Easy Money” at the forum. She is still on the list of attendees on the forum’s web site, but her press service said she will not attend the event and had never confirmed her participation.

The Russian delegation at the forum will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. Russia’s energy and economy ministers are also expected to attend the event. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.