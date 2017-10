Oct 6 (Reuters) - Singapore-based DBS Bank, a unit of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, named Taimur Baig as chief economist and managing director for group research, replacing David Carbon, who is retiring.

Baig will report to Timothy Wong, managing director and head of DBS group research.

Prior to joining DBS, Baig was the principal economist for the economic policy group at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)