FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS Q3 net profit falls unexpectedly, hit by oil and gas loans
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 5, 2017 / 11:35 PM / in 8 hours

DBS Q3 net profit falls unexpectedly, hit by oil and gas loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest lender, unexpectedly reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly due to its exposure to the oil and gas sector.

The bank’s net profit came in at S$822 million ($602 million) in the three months ended September, versus S$1.07 billion profit reported a year earlier.

That compared with the S$1.13 billion average estimate of four analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

DBS has a larger exposure to the struggling oil and gas sector than its smaller rivals Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank. ($1 = 1.3645 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.