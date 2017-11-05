DBS Q3 net profit falls unexpectedly, hit by oil and gas loans

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest lender, unexpectedly reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly due to its exposure to the oil and gas sector.

The bank’s net profit came in at S$822 million ($602 million) in the three months ended September, versus S$1.07 billion profit reported a year earlier.

That compared with the S$1.13 billion average estimate of four analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

DBS has a larger exposure to the struggling oil and gas sector than its smaller rivals Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank. ($1 = 1.3645 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)