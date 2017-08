July 15 (Reuters) - DCB Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 652.2 470.3 Net NPA (%) 0.92 0.87 Source text: bit.ly/2tU8yyP NOTE: DCB is a private sector bank in India (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)