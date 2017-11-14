FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's DCC reports 14.4 pct rise in first-half profit
November 14, 2017 / 7:13 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

UK's DCC reports 14.4 pct rise in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Support services company DCC Plc reported a 14.4 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by growth across its divisions and the impact of its acquisitions over the past year.

DCC, whose wide range of services ranges from distributing oil to making The Body Shop’s body butters, said its operating profit rose to 122.5 million pounds ($160.5 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 107.1 million pounds, a year earlier.

The company, which has been looking to expand its footprint outside of Europe through acquisitions, said revenue rose 16.3 percent to 1.62 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7632 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
