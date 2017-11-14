UK's DCC reports 14.4 pct rise in first-half profit

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Support services company DCC Plc reported a 14.4 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by growth across its divisions and the impact of its acquisitions over the past year.

DCC, whose wide range of services ranges from distributing oil to making The Body Shop’s body butters, said its operating profit rose to 122.5 million pounds ($160.5 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 107.1 million pounds, a year earlier.

The company, which has been looking to expand its footprint outside of Europe through acquisitions, said revenue rose 16.3 percent to 1.62 billion pounds.