DEA sells stakes in Norway gas processing plant, offshore pipes

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm DEA, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, has sold its stakes in Norway’s Nyhamna gas processing plant, the Polarled gas pipeline and offshore pipeline venture Gassled to Norway’s Cape Omega, DEA said on Friday.

The company sold its 4.8 percent stake in Polarled, which will carry gas from the Arctic Aasta Hansteen field to Nyhamna, as well as a 1.1 percent stake in the plant itself.

It also sold a 0.08 percent stake in the Gassled venture, which owns the majority of Norway’s offshore gas transportation system. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)