2 months ago
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19, 2017 / 10:06 AM

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Time Warner; Updates Liberty House Group, EQT)

June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in its biggest deal ever, as it looks to expand its natural gas business.

** Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French group said, marking its fourth acquisition this year.

** Britain's Liberty House Group said it submitted a revised bid for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, after last week conceding defeat to a South Korean private equity syndicate.

** Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Dubai's National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) and help drive the company's expansion in emerging markets such as Turkey, India and Egypt.

** Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.

** Finland's largest construction company YIT will acquire rival Lemminkainen for 632 million euros ($707 million) in an all-share deal aimed at boosting growth, the firms said.

** The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group , DHT said.

** A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal CareerBuilder. ** Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

