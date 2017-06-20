FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 20, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 2 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's proposed takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion), paving the way for a match-up that has fallen through twice before since 2006.

** Swedish media firm MTG said it was buying U.S. platform games publisher and developer Kongregate for $55 million and repeated its target of break-even for its digital arm in 2018.

** Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.

** Kenya's capital markets regulator said on Tuesday that it had not received any notification about a proposed acquisition by KCB Group of a stake in National Bank of Kenya .

** Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc called on its shareholders to accept an increased and final 868 million pound ($1.10 billion) offer from private equity groups, setting the stage for the buyers to take the lender private. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.