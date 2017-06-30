Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Unipol, Bayer, Knorr-Bremse, Berkshire Hathaway, Roche and CPPIB; Updates Global Logistic Properties)

June 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:

** The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

** Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj said it will sell its grocery business to Finland's largest food retailer S Group for 27 million euros ($30.85 million).

** San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co.

** Italian financial group Unipol will sell assets to its main operating unit, insurer UnipolSai, to simplify its structure and pay for a clean up of its struggling banking business.

** Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said.

** German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse said it would continue its pursuit of Haldex, despite the Swedish company's management withdrawing its support for a takeover because of expected regulatory opposition to a deal.

** National Bank of Greece shareholders approved the sale of a majority stake of its insurance subsidiary to Anglo-Dutch consortium Calamos-EXIN.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will swap its preferred shares in Bank of America Corp into common shares worth about $17 billion, making it the biggest shareholder of lender.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)