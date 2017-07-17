Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Dominion Diamond; adds Multi-Color, Priceline, Volvo, Sandvine Corp, American Securities)

July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity firm American Securities is exploring a sale of portfolio company Tekni-Plex, the U.S. manufacturer of packaging and tubing materials, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Sandvine Corp said it had terminated a deal with Vector Capital and accepted a higher offer from a unit of private equity firm Francisco Partners and Procera Networks Inc, valuing the network equipment maker at about C$562 million ($444 million.

** Swedish truck maker Volvo has attracted two bidders for its armoured vehicles maker Renault Trucks Defence (RTD) worth roughly 500 million euros ($573 million), people close to the matter said.

** EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. online travel company Priceline's planned acquisition of Momondo Group without conditions.

** U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH IPO-COFH.VI for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

** Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp, agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2 billion from U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington that will take private the world's third biggest diamond company by market value.

** China's regulators have told banks to stop providing funding for several of Dalian Wanda Group's overseas acquisitions as Beijing looks to curb the conglomerate's offshore buying spree, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Arm & Hammer toothpaste maker Church & Dwight Co Inc said it would buy privately held Water Pik Inc, which makes oral hygiene products and shower heads, for about $1 billion in cash.

** French payments company Worldline has agreed to buy Swedish peer Digital River World Payments as merger activity in the payments sector picks up following this month's takeover of Worldpay.

** Mobile advertising firm Taptica said it agreed to acquire 57 percent of Adinnovation Inc for up to $5.7 million in cash, the first Israeli acquisition of a Japanese mobile ad company.

** German publisher Axel Springer said it sold two Berlin real estate assets for 755 million euros ($864 million).

** San Miguel Corp's billionaire president said he will buy a majority stake in the Inquirer Group of Companies, one of the Philippines' biggest media firms and publisher of the country's most-read broadsheet, the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

** Hong Kong media company Next Digital Ltd, founded by tycoon and outspoken Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, said it plans to sell its flagship magazine and four others to a local businessman for HK$500 million ($64 million).

** Switzerland's EFG International and Brazil's BTG Pactual have struck a deal on the final price for BSI Bank at just under 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), after billions in outflows at BSI had pushed down the value of the transaction.

** Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it would buy a 25 percent stake in the Irish business of Quintessential Brands Group for up to 18.3 million euros in cash, adding Irish whiskey to its offering.

** Ride-hailing firm Careem, a Middle East rival to Uber Technologies Inc, has bought a minority stake in a three-month-old Egyptian start-up that connects commuters with private buses in Cairo.

** BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank owned by private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, bought German regional lender Suedwestbank for an undisclosed price to expand its network in western Europe, BAWAG said.

** Centrica has agreed with Bayerngas Norge to merge the companies' North Sea assets, creating the region's largest non-major oil and gas producer and allowing Centrica access to younger fields and to lower its decommissioning liabilities.

** Cable manufacturer General Cable Corp announced on Sunday a review of strategic alternatives that could include a potential sale of the company.

** Oaktree Capital Management placed an investment stake in Australian drilling services company DDH1 Drilling Pty Ltd, the drilling company announced in a statement on Sunday.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said it would sell its Obagi Medical Products business to Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund I LP for $190 million in cash, as part of the Canadian drugmaker's efforts to cut down its debt.