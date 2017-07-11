Deals of the day-Total, Rent-A-Center, Halcon, Fosun

(Adds Legend Holdings, Total, Rent-A-Center, Tabcorp, Fosun; Updates EQT, Halcon)

July 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) submitted two options for further stake sales in the country's biggest listed firm Vinamilk, the government said.

** Swiss bank Julius Baer has taken a minority stake in financial technology company Nectar Financial AG that will help it invest further in its growth strategy, Nectar said.

** China's Legend Holdings Corp is in talks on a potential investment in Qatari-owned Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** France's Total will invest $3.5 billion over five years in Qatar's offshore Al Shaheen oilfield and expects to keep production running at 300,000 barrels per day in future, French and Qatari executives said.

** Vintage Capital has offered to buy Rent-A-Center Inc for around $800 million, according to a letter seen by Reuters, in a move that would add another rent-to-own company to the private equity firm's portfolio.

** Australia's biggest horse race betting company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said a A$6.15 billion ($4.7 billion) buyout of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd will be delayed after the country's antitrust regulator challenged the deal in court.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said.

** Toshiba Corp is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as with an already preferred bidder, as it seeks to revive a stalled $18 billion sale of its chip business, banking sources said.

** Bertelsmann has no plans to buy the remaining 25 percent of Penguin Random House from Pearson, its chief executive said after the German media group announced it was raising its stake in the publisher to 75 percent.

** Australian internet provider Vocus Group Ltd said a second private equity firm has made a A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) takeover approach, sending its shares higher on hopes for a bidding war.

** French drugmaker and healthcare group Sanofi is to buy privately-held U.S vaccines biotech company Protein Sciences for an initial amount of $650 million, as Sanofi steps up its acquisition programme after recently missing two large deals.

** Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was acquiring Vika B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solutions with products that include cheese ingredients.

** Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co, unveiled a plan on Monday to best Berkshire Hathaway Inc's deal for the Texas utility with a bid worth $18.5 billion, including debt.

** Private equity firm EQT said it has agreed to acquire U.S. drug development consultancy Certara for $850 million, including debt, from Arsenal Capital Partners, another buyout firm.

** Shale oil producer Halcon Resources Corp said it would sell most of its North Dakota operations for $1.4 billion cash, part of a plan to shift its focus to Texas' Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oilfield.

** India's Tata Steel said it had agreed to sell its pipe mills in the north of England to UK-based metals and industrial group Liberty House for an undisclosed sum.