Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Shire, Toyota, Hindustan Copper)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Gold Fields is in the process of disposing its Western Australia mine to Perth-headquartered Red 5 Ltd for A$18.5 million ($15 million), the South African miner said.

** British aerospace and defense electronics group Cobham said it may sell two wireless businesses in the next stage of its turnaround plan.

** XPO Logistics Inc is pursuing deals worth up to $8 billion as it completes the integration of companies it bought during a buying spree in 2015, its top executive said.

** Antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA's proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

** Genesis Energy LP said it will buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business, the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, for about $1.33 billion in cash to expand into the chemicals sector.

** Invesco Ltd is in discussions to acquire part of the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners LLC, including its exchange-traded funds (ETF) business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Philippine renewable power producer Energy Development Corp said a consortium of investors including a unit of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC had offered to buy about a third of the company.

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has signed an agreement to buy a 29.38 percent stake in Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi, the operator of the airport of Bologna, investing 164.5 million euros ($195 million) in the deal.

** Bahrain's Ithmaar Holding is exploring the sale of its 25.4 percent stake in BBK BSC, which has operations in Bahrain and Kuwait, India and Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Belarussian investor Viktor Prokopenya has withdrawn his bid for the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, saying it would be too time consuming.

** India has raised about 4 billion rupees ($62.80 million) by selling a 6.8 percent stake in state-run miner Hindustan Copper Ltd, the finance ministry said.

** Shire, the London-listed pharmaceutical firm built up by acquisitions, said it might spin off its hyperactivity drugs business into a separate company and focus solely on rare disease treatments.

** Toshiba Corp said it would invest in a new memory chip production line without joint venture partner Western Digital Corp, in a counter-punch against the U.S. firm which has opposed a planned auction of the business.

** Toyota Motor Corp would take a roughly 5 percent stake in Mazda Motor Corp to establish a U.S. auto plant and develop key electric vehicle technologies, the Nikkei reported.

** Any merger that Deutsche Telekom may enter into in the United States must deliver real value in terms of synergies, its finance chief said when asked why it was proving so difficult to strike a deal with Sprint or another party. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)