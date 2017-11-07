Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Agrium Inc, Axis Bank, British utility, Anglo American, Essilor, Whitecap Resources; Updates Airtel)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** A Qatari investor plans to sell a 5 percent stake in top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd on Friday for about 95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), adding to the Gulf nation’s recent stake sales in foreign companies.

** India’s Axis Bank will hold a board meeting on Friday to consider raising funds through a sale of shares or equity-linked securities, it said on Tuesday.

** Canadian fertilizer producer and farm supplier Agrium Inc said on Tuesday it will sell its Idaho phosphate production facility for $100 million to fertilizer company Itafos, to address concerns of U.S. regulators about its merger with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan.

** British utility SSE and German rival Innogy are in talks about merging their UK retail energy businesses to create a company that would challenge British Gas as the country’s largest power supplier.

** Mining giant Anglo American is among several companies interested in buying commodity trader Louis Dreyfus’s metals business, three trading and banking sources told Reuters.

** France’s Essilor, the prescription lens maker, has asked U.S. regulators to bless its merger with Italy’s Luxottica, the leading frame maker, to create a company that would produce everything from Ray-Bans to Giorgio Armani frames, and be the top U.S. eyeglass retail outlet as well as a leading provider of vision insurance.

** Canada’s Whitecap Resources Inc and at least three other companies have submitted final-round bids for Cenovus Energy Inc’s Weyburn oil facility in a deal that could fetch about C$1 billion ($782 million), people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** Electric car maker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to buy privately held Perbix Machine Co Inc, which designs automated manufacturing equipment.

** The board of the owner of Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender, has agreed with five Danish pension funds to sell a 10.9 percent stake in Nykredit for 7.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.17 billion) instead of seeking an initial public offer.

** Drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it would buy drugstore operator CVS Health Corp’s unit that provides various tailored services to pharma firms in a $735 million deal to expand the range of services it offers.

** Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it has entered into a partnership with Google’s cloud platform G Suite, to support its rapidly growing global customer base.

** Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival AuRico Metals Inc AMI.TO in a deal valued at C$310 million ($243 million).

** The head of Brazil’s telecommunications watchdog, Anatel, demanded on Monday that debt-laden carrier Oi SA submit its latest restructuring proposal to the regulator before officially filing it with a bankruptcy court.

** Brazil’s largest listed port operator Santos Brasil Participacoes SA said on Monday that it is looking for “strategic alternatives” for assets at the Port of Imbituba, that could include new partners or selling the assets.

** Germany’s E.ON might have to pay as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) if a deal to sell its stake in Uniper to Finnish power group Fortum falls through, raising the bar for any rival to enter the auction.

** India’s state-owned miner NMDC Ltd plans to bid for a $9 billion diamond project in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, three sources directly involved with the plan told Reuters, competing against resources conglomerates Adani and Vedanta.

** Deutsche Telekom ended talks on a merger between its T-Mobile US business and Sprint Corp because it would not have created value, CEO Tim Hoettges told staff after the deal collapsed at the weekend.

** Chinese investor Creat Group Corp has withdrawn and will rework its application for U.S. approval of a planned takeover of Biotest amid concerns over national security, the German blood plasma products maker said, sending its shares sharply lower.

** French bank Credit Agricole’s Indosuez Wealth Management arm has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s Banca Leonardo, in a deal which it said would add 5.9 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to its assets under management.

** A planned sale of ACR Capital, the holding firm for a Singapore-based reinsurer, to a Shenzhen government-owned consortium has been called off after the consortium flagged it would not be able to close the deal this year, ACR’s chief executive said.

** South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) will buy British womenswear brand Hobbs for an undisclosed sum, the company said.

** South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said that many investors were interested in taking an equity stake in South African Airways (SAA), after the government appointed new board members to turn around the struggling national airline. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)