Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** German reinsurer Munich Re’s Ergo unit has received non-binding bids for its traditional life insurance business, which have ceased underwriting new contracts, it said on Wednesday.

** Tim Participações SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, expressed concerns on Wednesday about the potential acquisition of debt-laden carrier Oi SA by state-run China Telecom Corp Ltd, adding to criticism already put forth by rival Telefonica Brasil SA.

** Red Arrow Entertainment Group, part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media, has acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based film distribution company Gravitas Ventures, the Munich-based broadcaster said on Wednesday.

** French oil and gas major Total said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement to buy the liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets of energy group Engie in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

** The U.S. Department of Justice is pushing AT&T Inc to sell Turner Broadcasting, parent of CNN cable network, or its DirecTV satellite television unit to satisfy antitrust concerns over its purchase of Time Warner Inc, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Canada’s Whitecap Resources Inc and at least three other companies have submitted final-round bids for Cenovus Energy Inc’s Weyburn oil facility in a deal that could fetch about C$1 billion ($782 million), people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** Australia-listed James Hardie Industries Plc said it would buy the German holding company of fiber gypsum board maker Fermacell GmbH from Xella International SA in a deal worth 473 million euros ($548 million).

** A Qatari investor is selling a 5 percent stake in top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel for about 95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), adding to the sanctions-hit Gulf nation’s recent stake sales in foreign companies.

** Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures said a $1 billion films-funding deal with China’s Huahua Media has been scrapped after the Asian nation tightened foreign investment policies, the latest Hollywood-China tie-up to unravel due to Beijing’s scrutiny.

** Britain’s SSE and Germany’s Innogy agreed to merge their retail activities in Britain, cutting Britain’s big six energy providers to five and kicking off what is expected to be biggest European sector shakeout in years.

** China’s commerce ministry said it has granted conditional approval for Maersk Line’s planned acquisition of Hamburg Sud.

** China’s Tencent now holds a 12 percent stake in Snapchat operator Snap Inc, Snap said, turning over a 20 percent slide in the U.S. company’s share price after badly received third quarter results.

** U.S private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners’ acquisition of a majority stake in UK-headquartered internet service provider euNetworks will be backed with a 300 million euro leveraged loan, banking sources said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)