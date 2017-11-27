Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Unilever, Louis Dreyfus, Abraaj Group; Updates SandRidge Energy)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. media company Meredith Corp said it will buy Time Inc, the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, in a $1.84 billion all-cash deal backed by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.

** Data security company Barracuda Networks Inc, which went public four years ago, on Monday agreed to be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $1.47 billion in cash.

** French oil and gas major Total said it had agreed to sell stakes in two Norwegian oil fields to Statoil for $1.45 billion as it reviews its North Sea portfolio after acquiring Denmark’s Maersk Oil in August.

** Germany’s biggest insurer Allianz plans to buy the shares in French credit insurance firm Euler Hermes it does not yet own for around 1.85 billion euros ($2.2 bln).

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said that Sirius International Insurance has decided to exercise its option to buy Delek’s remaining 47 percent stake in Phoenix Holdings for 2.3 billion shekels ($656 million).

** Israel’s Kenon Holdings said it has agreed to sell IC Power’s Latin American and Caribbean businesses to infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital for about $1.2 billion.

** Private equity firm Abraaj Group has bought from Dubai Holdings’ telecoms arm its 35 percent stake in state-controlled Tunisie Telecom, a Tunisian minister said.

** Global trading house Louis Dreyfus Co is to buy an oilseed crushing and vegetable oil refining business in China from Singapore-based Golden Agri-Resources, extending its presence in the world’s biggest oilseed importing country.

** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever, is to buy U.S.-based company Sundial Brands, a maker of hair and skincare products, expanding deeper into the fast-growing personal care products market.

** Renova Energia SA’s board has approved Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s proposal to acquire a controlling stake in the Brazilian renewable energy company for 1.4 billion reais ($433 million), a securities filing showed on Monday.

** U.S. shopping center owner Cedar Realty Trust Inc said it was rejecting an unsolicited offer from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to combine the two companies.

** Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco has received a strong response from potential suitors at an investors’ roadshow in Singapore, its chairman said, as the government moves closer to finalizing a stake sale in the $9 billion maker of Bia Saigon and 333 brews.

** Education group Pearson has agreed the sale of its Wall Street English (WSE) business to Baring Private Equity Asia and CITIC Capital for around $300 million, although its proceeds from the deal will be just a third of that. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)