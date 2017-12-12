Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** France’s Unibail-Rodamco has agreed to buy shopping mall owner Westfield Corp for $15.7 billion, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record.

** Australia’s Tatts Group Ltd cleared one of the last hurdles in its takeover by horse race-betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd with the lottery owner getting the green signal from its shareholders.

** Zurich Insurance has agreed to buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s life insurance arm for A$2.85 billion ($2.1 billion), its biggest foray into Australia and its third in the last two years.

** Thai Beverage, through a Vietnam unit, has emerged as the only bidder which has registered to own at least 25 percent of the nation’s top brewer, Sabeco, in which the government is selling a $5-billion stake.

** Russian business conglomerate Sistema has ceded control of Detsky Mir by selling a 5 percent stake in the country’s largest toy retailer for around $56 million.

** Germany’s Audi has abandoned plans to sell its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, its chief executive Rupert Stadler said, in a sign of confidence that the carmaker expects to be able to carry the costs of its transformation.

** French security software maker Gemalto has until Friday to review the unsolicited all-cash bid made by consulting firm Atos, Gemalto’s board said.

** Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to buy a 5 percent stake in Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd , the department store operator said on Monday, in the latest push by China’s internet giants into offline retail.

** Comcast Corp said on Monday it had abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, leaving Walt Disney Co as the sole suitor in pursuit of the $40 billion-plus deal.

** Buyout firm Ardian has agreed to sell its stake in infrastructure assets to existing shareholder pension fund APG, in a deal which values the entire portfolio at more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) the private equity firm told Reuters.

** French ski resort operator Compagnie des Alpes said it was confident of making progress in selling a stake to potential investors including China’s Fosun in the coming months.

** A Blackstone real estate fund is buying a 10 percent stake in Logicor Ltd (IPO-LOG.L) just months after selling the European warehouse firm to a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)