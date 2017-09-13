Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds London Stock Exchange, COFCO, Ten Network Holdings, Air Berlin, JP Morgan, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd; Updates Toshiba)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australian lawmakers were set to approve legislation on Thursday allowing the consolidation of media companies, clearing the path for a likely rival bid to CBS Corp’s proposed buyout of television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings after reaching a late-night deal on media ownership.

** London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement.

** The president of Brazil’s state development bank BNDES said that “the time has come for Brazilian to redeem their investments” in <JBS SA>, the scandal-ridden meatpacker in which the lender’s investment arm has a 21 percent stake.

** China’s COFCO International said it plans more partnerships in grain after a U.S. supply deal last month, as it expands overseas with a focus on grain, oilseed and sugar.

** Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda will table an offer for parts of insolvent airline Air Berlin together with Thomas Cook’s German carrier Condor, Austrian newspaper Kurier quoted Lauda.

** France said Turkey’s decision to buy a missile defence system from Russia was not cause for comment by NATO allies, remarks that were in contrast to other members that have raised concerns over the deal.

** U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft’s shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said.

** India’s InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country’s top airline IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise for the company and its founders as much as 39.45 billion rupees ($616 million).

** The government of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp, has come out in favour of the group’s planned merger of its European steel operations with those of Tata Steel< TISC.NS>.

** Sri Lankan conglomerate Hayleys Plc is to buy a 61.73 percent stake in Singer Sri Lanka Plc for 10.9 billion rupees ($71 million), the company said.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group is planning a sale of South Korean security systems company ADT Caps in what could be the country’s biggest M&A deal in two years, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a controlling stake in a German aluminium extrusion firm that mainly supplies aircraft manufacturers.

** Thailand’s largest telecommunications Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) plans to spend 2.6 billion baht ($78.57 million) to buy 56 percent of Internet service provider CS Loxinfo, further advancing its Internet broadband coverage.

** About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA, which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Michelin, which in July bought a stake in the influential Robert Parker wine guide, said it was not ruling out further acquisitions of similar upmarket, gastronomy brands.

** Britain’s Clinigen Group agreed to buy Quantum Pharma for 150.3 million pounds ($200 million), bringing together two companies that specialise in the supply of unlicensed medicines to doctors and hospitals.

** Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech’s takeover of Pegas Nonwovens after reversing course and agreeing to sell its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial fabrics maker, the company said.

** German drugs and pesticides group Bayer BAYGn.DE has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion).

** Dutch insurer ASR said it would buy the Dutch operations of Italy’s Generali for 143 million euros ($171 million).

** Toshiba Corp said it has agreed to focus on selling its prized chips unit to a group led by Bain Capital and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, although it is not ruling out a deal with other bidders.

** Home Capital Group Inc’s shareholders rejected a proposal for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to raise its stake in the company, voting against the board’s recommendation in a third defeat for the U.S. billionaire this year.

** Insolvent German airline Air Berlin has attracted buyer interest from China’s LinkGlobal Logistics, which is likely to join a growing list of suitors, German newspaper Bild said.

** Energen Corp sought guidance from an Alabama court on the state’s shareholder rights laws which an activist investor had said it would use to force a sale of the U.S. oil and gas producer, a regulatory filing shows. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)