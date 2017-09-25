FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 25, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 23 days ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds Cenovus, updates Nets, Air Berlin, Siemens)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro, buying Remgro’s 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

** Filipino billionaire Tony Tan Caktiong, who has built Jollibee Foods Corp into a near-4,000 store purveyor of sweet-style spaghetti, burgers and fried chicken, is looking to buy existing brands in mature markets to help fuel future growth.

** German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a multibillion-dollar rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland’s Fortum, its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

** Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile’s Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) , Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.

** Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) regulator granted conditional approval for a merger between the local operations of Millicom’s Tigo and Bharti Airtel, a notice to employees of the subsidiaries said.

** Insolvent German airline Air Berlin hopes to conclude talks with Lufthansa and easyJet on a carve-up of its assets by the middle of next month as it races to secure jobs and keep flying.

** British Airways parent IAG put in a bid for part of insolvent German airline Air Berlin but expects it will go mainly to Lufthansa, CEO Willie Walsh said at a conference in Barcelona.

** An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

** Billionaire Shari Arison has signed a non-binding agreement to bring on board three North American financial institutions to share her controlling interest in Bank Hapoalim , Israel’s biggest bank.

** China’s Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd has agreed to acquire US-based and unlisted Argon Medical Devices Holdings Inc for $850 million, as part of its overseas expansion drive.

** SAP, Europe’s biggest technology company, has agreed to buy U.S.-Israeli customer identity software company Gigya to strengthen its position in the booming market for online customer relationship marketing, the company said on Sunday.

** KKR & Co LP has added a small sweetener to its bid for Australia’s Pepper Group, caving to a demand from the non-bank lender’s biggest shareholder and bringing the deal value to A$682 million ($543 million).

** The main listed unit of Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco said on Sunday that it plans to buy investment and financial service assets from an affiliate for up to 3 billion yuan ($455.2 million) as part of a restructuring exercise.

** Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business.

** Power grids maker ABB is buying General Electric’s Industrial Solutions business for $2.6 billion in a bet it can improve the division’s lacklustre margins over the next five years, the Swiss engineering company said on Monday.

** Payments firm Nets welcomed a 33.1 billion Danish crown ($5.3 billion) bid from U.S. firm Hellman & Friedman, marking what could be one of the largest European private equity takeovers in recent years.

** France and Italy could reach a deal over the STX France shipyards at a meeting of the two countries’ leaders on Wednesday, an official at French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

** Canada’s Cenovus Energy Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Suffield oil and gas assets for C$512 million ($416 million) to International Petroleum Corp , striking its second deal this month as it pushes ahead with its debt reduction plan.

** U.S. automotive replacement parts distributor Genuine Parts Coaz said it would buy European rival Alliance Automotive Group in a deal valued at about $2 billion, including debt. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

