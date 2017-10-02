FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 17 days ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Archer Daniels, Saudi Telecom, Kapsch TrafficCom, Fiat Chrysler; Updates Reliance Communications, Laredo Petroleum)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc’s spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

** Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has asked banks to extend a payment deadline in debt talks related to Turk Telekom , the Turkish fixed-line telecoms company in which STC is interested in buying a stake, sources close to the matter said.

** Zambia has awarded Austria’s Kapsch TrafficCom AG a joint venture contract to design, install and operate a road traffic surveillance system to curb accidents, the company said.

** A spin-off is the option favoured by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to unlock value from components maker Magneti Marelli, he said.

** Snow Park Capital Partners LP has built a stake in retail-focused real estate investment trust Cedar Realty Trust Inc and is urging it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Dynavax Technologies Corp, a biotechnology company focused on drugs that harness the immune system to combat disease, is reviewing strategic options for its hepatitis B vaccine, which could include a potential sale or licensing deal, people familiar with the matter said.

** Global Logistic Properties, Asia’s biggest warehouse operator, agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

** Noble Group Ltd expects to sell its oil liquids business by the end of December as part of a plan to slim down drastically and focus on its core Asian coal trading business after a crisis-wracked two years.

** Malaysia’s Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd said it plans to sell 50 percent of a polymers unit to Saudi Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary, Aramco Overseas Holdings Coöperatief U.A. for $900 million.

** Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.

** French waste and water group Suez said it had finalised its 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) acquisition of GE Water, and confirmed its synergy outlook for the deal.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it aims to buy 100 percent of Asatsu-DK Inc, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency, for 152 billion yen ($1.35 billion), in one of the largest buyouts in Japan this year.

** Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark’s Saxo Bank to above 50 percent in a $300 million-plus deal that highlights China’s drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

** Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, is in talks to buy sweets and confectionery maker Sanabel Al-Salam in a deal worth $300 million, sources told Reuters.

** Leading Thai retailer Central Group will acquire the operations of high-end grocer Dean & Deluca from luxury real estate developer Pace Development Pcl for $50 million, Pace said.

** Metro Inc, Canada’s third biggest food retailer, said it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

** Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin’s landmark property Sony Center from Korea’s national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said.

** Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum said it would sell its stake in a Permian pipeline unit for $825 million, lower than some industry estimates and prodding the company’s shares down nearly 8 percent.

Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.