FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 9, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 9 days ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates Atlantia, GM)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Honeywell International Inc plans to spin off non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to streamline its business, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Singapore’s City Developments has made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it does not own, in a deal that values the hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

** Advisers to China’s Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labour headaches prompt Asia’s largest refiner to pull out.

** The subprime lender OneMain Holdings Inc has put itself up for sale and is running an auction to solicit takeover bids, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** France’s Accor SA has bid A$1.18 billion ($920 million) for Mantra Group Ltd - a deal that would combine the two biggest hotel owners in Australia and seek to capitalise on surging tourism in the country.

** Bpost, Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

** Australia’s AMP Capital has bought U.S. logistics group ITS ConGlobal from Carlyle Infrastructure Partners, marking the Australian fund manager’s largest-ever North American deal.

** Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd said it has rejected a A$430.6-million ($334 million) takeover proposal from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company PJSC.

** Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd said it would buy the former upstream oil and gas assets of Britain’s Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 228 million pounds ($298 million), marking its entry into the UK North Sea market.

** Credit Agricole’s chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) plans to buy a 12 percent stake in Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain in a deal that would more than double its stake as part of its expansion strategy.

** State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) is in talks with several Indian refiners and hopes to land a joint venture deal by next year, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.

** German investors’ association DSW recommended that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

** General Motors Co said it would buy Strobe Inc, which uses LIDAR technology to help self-driving cars identify objects at a distance, to boost its push into the market for self-driving vehicles.

** Spain’s market watchdog approved Italian infrastructure group Atlantia’s proposed takeover of Spanish rival Abertis on Monday, clearing one of the hurdles to the creation of the world’s biggest toll-roads operator. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.