Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Weinstein Co, easyJet, Tata Steel, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA‘s, Impala Platinum, Aramco, Ruby Tuesday, Nordstrom; Updates Lufthansa, Bombardier)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:

** The Weinstein Company has entered talks to sell the bulk of its assets to private equity firm Colony Capital, the companies said on Monday, as the film production company looks for stability after the departure of co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

** British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy’s insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

** Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata’s managing director said on Monday.

** Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a minority stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA is complex due to competition concerns and needs further analysis, a unit of antitrust watchdog Cade said.

** South Africa’s Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Monday it would pay $30 million for a 15 percent interest in a platinum project in the northern Waterberg region and had an option to acquire a majority stake in the development.

** China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world’s biggest oil producer on the stock market.

** Ruby Tuesday Inc said on Monday it would be acquired by private equity firm NRD Capital for an enterprise value of about $335 million.

** Nordstrom Inc said on Monday that a founding family group had suspended attempts to take the U.S. department store operator private because of difficulties in arranging debt financing for its bid ahead of the key holiday shopping season.

** German airline Lufthansa has submitted an offer for parts of Alitalia and a plan to reshape Italy’s ailing national carrier just days after agreeing to buy some of Air Berlin’s assets.

** Russia’s state-owned oil major Rosneft announced first tenders to sell oil products from its refineries for delivery in January-December 2018, the company said on its website.

** Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade is set to approve AT&T Inc’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc, with conditions, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

** Canada’s Bombardier Inc is continuing to look at strategic options for its aerospace division but no deal is imminent, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as the company seeks to shore up sales and improve finances.

** T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported.

** Food services company Aramark said it would buy Avendra LLC, majority owned by Marriott International Inc , and uniform and linen supplier AmeriPride Services Inc for a total of $2.35 billion, before tax benefit adjustments.

** South African construction firm Group Five said Greenbay Properties, had made an unsolicited offer to acquire its European assets for 1.6 billion rand ($120 million), sending its shares sharply higher.

** The Italian government is not currently talking to Telecom Italia about the idea of spinning off the group’s fixed-line network, a junior minister said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)