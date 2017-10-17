Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Orient Hontai, Ningbo Jifeng, Volvo, Bain Capital, Novatek, Schoeller-Bleckmann; Updates Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Airbus)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China’s Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

** China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Trucks and construction equipment maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had decided to end a sales process for its governmental sales business due to insufficient offers.

** Opposition was growing on Tuesday to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital’s $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc as Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis Management Co joined other shareholders in Japan’s third-largest advertising agency in calling the offer too low.

** Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer Novatek will acquire a gas producing asset from Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem as part of a new strategy, Novatek’s head Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Tuesday.

** Austria’s Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment will have to pay more than expected to buy the rest of U.S. unit Downhole Technology, and it will post a pre-tax loss of roughly 78 million euros ($91.6 million) in the third quarter, it said.

** China has agreed take a 70 percent stake in a strategically important sea port in Myanmar, at the lower end of a proposed range amid local concerns about Beijing’s growing economic clout in the country, a senior government official said.

** Britain wants more say over deals in its military and technology sectors, as the government tries to prevent homegrown companies in sensitive industries from falling into foreign hands.

** Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a third of fashion brand Mr & Mrs Italy’s owner Duemmei, marking its first investment in the luxury industry amid a recovery in the sector.

** Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA could raise about 2 billion reais ($630.48 million) with the potential sale of rebar-producing facilities in the United States this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is buying fellow generics drug maker Impax Laboratories Inc in an all-stock deal as a bulwark against a tough drug pricing environment.

** Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said private equity firm Siris Capital Partners would buy its Intralinks Holding unit in a deal worth about $1 billion, higher than it previous offer.

** Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier’s troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane’s future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

** China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world’s biggest oil producer on the stock market.

** Facebook Inc has acquired tbh, an app popular among teens, as the world’s largest social network looks to attract more users.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Tuesday it is selling its pensions and investments business to IOOF Holdings in a A$975 million ($765 million) deal.

** China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)