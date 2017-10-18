Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Time-Warner, Delta Air Lines, JBJ Agropecuária Ltda, Becton Dickinson, Vonovia, Bank of Nova Scotia, Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA, JBS SA; Updates Abertis, Assurant Inc)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil’s antitrust authority on Wednesday approved a merger of Time-Warner Inc and AT&T Inc, and allowed the companies to keep all of their assets in the country, under certain conditions.

** Delta Air Lines Inc’s chief executive on Wednesday said the carrier did not play a role in pushing an industry-changing deal between planemakers Airbus and Bombardier Inc, as a regulatory spat between the United States and Canada threatened the future of a Bombardier plane program.

** Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday unanimously voted to block the purchase of meatpacker Mataboi Alimentos SA by JBJ Agropecuária Ltda, a further blow to the billionaire Batista family.

** U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson secured EU antitrust approval for its $24-billion acquisition of U.S. peer C R Bard after it agreed to sell two businesses to allay competition concerns.

** Real estate group Vonovia has signed a partnership deal with France’s SNI Group as it looks to expand beyond its German home market, it said on Wednesday.

** Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia is exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of the world’s oldest gold trader, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Brazil’s Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA is ready to bid for power transmission lines to be sold by Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, the firm’s Chief Executive Marco Antônio Resende Faria told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Brazil’s federal audit court (TCU) has found the purchase of shares of meatpacker JBS SA by state development bank BNDES in 2008 irregular and harmful to public coffers, the court said on Wednesday.

** Glencore will swap its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal for shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.

** Japan will offer $10 billion in support in joint private enterprise and government projects to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) or build LNG infrastructure in Asia, the country’s trade minister said on Wednesday.

** China’s Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

** Bahrain-listed Investcorp said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Kee Safety Ltd, a supplier of safety products, from Dunedin LLP and LDC for an enterprise value of 280 million pounds ($370 million).

** Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA’s planned $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd MTR.AX.

** Processed meat supplier Hilton Food Group said it agreed to buy chilled-fish processor Seachill for a cash consideration of 80.8 million pounds ($106.5 million), in a move to enter the UK fish market.

** German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy’s Atlantia.

** Britain’s DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it would acquire a Romania-based paper and packaging business for an enterprise value of about 208 million euros ($244.6 million) to expand its Eastern European presence.

** PCP Capital Partners, the investment firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, is interested in bidding around $400 million for Newcastle United after owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Israeli flavours and fine ingredients maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 60 percent of Thai flavours firm The Mighty Co for 393 million baht ($12 million).

** Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co has bid for Cardinal Health Inc’s China business as the U.S. company looks to sell ahead of China’s planned drug distribution reform.

** U.S. insurer Assurant Inc will expand into the Asia-Pacific region with a $1.9 billion deal to buy Warranty Group that will add extended warranty contract services for consumer goods to its property and casualty portfolio.

** Russian food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy Siberian company ETK which holds lease rights in and around the city of Krasnoyarsk.

** British translation and intellectual property services company RWS Holdings will buy Czech translation service provider Moravia for $320 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

** The European Commission on Wednesday pushed back a deadline by which it will review the 46-billion-euro ($54.0 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)