Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds AT&T, Renault, Imagination Technologies, Evonik, Novartis)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Banks have lined up around 1.25 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of leveraged loans to back private equity firm CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of Netherlands-based business services firm TMF Group, banking sources said.

** U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital plans to extend a deadline for its $1.35 billion bid for Asatsu-DK Inc by around a week to give shareholders more time to review the deal after Asatsu-DK shareholder WPP took legal action, a senior Bain official said on Thursday.

** Advertising giant WPP said it was taking legal action against partner Asatsu-DK Inc, deepening a row over the Japanese firm’s backing for a $1.3 billion buyout offer from Bain Capital.

** China’s Shenhua Group has acquired a 75 percent stake in four wind parks developed by Copelouzos, the Greek developer said.

** CK Asset Holdings Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, is selling its 73-storey office tower to C.H.M.T. Peaceful Development Asia Property Ltd for HK$40.2 billion ($5.2 billion), the world’s biggest ever single property sale.

** Lenovo Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in Fujitsu Ltd’s personal computer unit for up to $269 million, in a bid to corner a larger share of a market that is battling weak sales as more people switch to mobile devices.

** Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd said it agreed to set up in Thailand a soft drink joint venture with PepsiCo Inc in March, as it looks to expand in the Southeast Asian country.

** British online gambling company GVC is selling its Turkish operations for up to 150 million euros in a deal that removes a hurdle to a potential takeover of Ladbrokes Coral or another rival.

** Botox-maker Allergan Plc said it will begin to sell off its nearly 10 percent stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which has lost 60 percent of its value so far this year.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said on Thursday that weakness at Akorn, the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs it has agreed to buy, could continue into next year but the deal was still worth it over the longer term.

** Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners said it agreed to buy a controlling stake in Polish juices and frozen food producer Hortex from Argan Capital.

** AT&T Inc and the U.S. Department of Justice are discussing conditions the No. 2 wireless carrier needs to meet in order for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc to win government approval, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** The French government began the sale of 4.73 percent of carmaker Renault, paring its holding back to the 15 percent that preceded a 2015 power struggle with Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn and removing a residual irritant in their relationship.

** Troubled chip designer Imagination Technologies will delist from the London Stock Exchange on Friday after a court approved a 550 million pound ($718 million) takeover by China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge.

** German specialty chemicals maker Evonik is currently not interested in buying Swiss peer Clariant or any of its parts, a person familiar with Evonik said, citing a lack of strategic fit and high prices the assets would command.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis is working with Centerview to review options for its dermatology business, including a possible sale, as it trims non-core assets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8591 euros) (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)