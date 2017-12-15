Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** China’s top oil and gas company CNPC is considering taking over Total’s stake in a giant Iranian gas project if the French company leaves Iran to comply with any new U.S. sanctions, industry sources said.

** Chinese regulators have begun an antitrust review of Toshiba Corp’s $18 billion deal to sell its memory chip unit, two months after the Bain Capital-led buying consortium applied for approval, the Nikkei business daily said.

** Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it would sell HK$7.82 billion ($1 billion) worth of new shares to its major shareholder, the second share placement in five months after it vowed to slash its debt ratio.

** Russian food retailer O‘Key Group said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell its supermarket business to X5 Retail Group and would focus on developing compact hypermarkets and low-cost neighbourhood stores.

** Deutsche Telekom will buy the Dutch business of Sweden’s Tele2 and combine it with its T-Mobile Nederland to give it more muscle to challenge rivals KPN and Ziggo.

** Insolvent Austrian airline Niki may lose its valuable runway slots within a week if no buyer is found quickly for its assets, increasing pressure on its administrators to agree a deal, the chief of Niki’s works council said.

** Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has decided to approve the merger of regional banks Daishi Bank Ltd and Hokuetsu Bank Ltd after a prolonged review, the Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.

** Malaysian property developer Eco World International Bhd said it had acquired a 70 percent stake in a dozen British sites, agreeing to pay 64.9 million pounds ($87 million) for half of the assets first.

** Thailand’s finance minister said the ministry was considering a plan to offer tax incentives to encourage mergers among the country’s commercial banks to create institutions able to compete with foreign banks, including regional competitors.