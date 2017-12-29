FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 29, 2017 / 10:58 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Turkey, Valeant,IAG and Hopewell; Updates Rosneft)

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said it had asked the country’s competition watchdog for permission to bid for gas fields put up for sale by diamond miner Alrosa , a day after saying it was unlikely to take part in the auction.

** Turkey and Russia signed an accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries, Turkish authorities said, finalising a deal set to deepen military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin.

** Activist investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square and Valeant Pharmaceuticals decided to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them of insider trading before bidding for Allergan Plc in 2014.

** British Airways’ owner IAG said it would buy Niki, Air Berlin’s insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros ($24.01 million) and provide additional liquidity to the company of up to 16.5 million euros.

** An infrastructure unit of Hong Kong’s family-run Hopewell Holdings Ltd is to sell its majority stake to the Shenzhen municipal government’s flagship investment firm for HK$9.87 billion ($1.26 billion), the company said.

** Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore Plc has partly completed the sale of a 51 percent stake in its storage and logistics businesses to a unit of China’s HNA Group, although transfer of some assets is pending U.S. clearance.

** Britain’s Balfour Beatty said it has agreed to sell a further 7.5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the operator of London’s M25 orbital motorway for 62 million pounds ($83.5 million) in cash, a week after it announced the sale of a 12.5 percent stake.

** Debt-laden Reliance Communications has signed a deal to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm for a total value of nearly 240 billion rupees ($3.75 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said it has agreed to sell its 62 percent stake in online betting firm CrownBet to a consortium including the unit’s chief executive for A$150 million ($117 million).

** Specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aarti Industries Ltd signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion).

Compiled by Taenaz Shakir and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
