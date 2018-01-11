Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Puma, Carillion, Sinopec, Saudi Binladin Group, Carrefour, 9mobile, Novito; Updates Lufthansa, Banesco, SS&C )

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will buy DST Systems Inc in a $5.4 billion deal, expanding its financial technology software prowess through its largest deal to date.

** Xerox Corp, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, is in talks for a deal with Japanese camera maker Fujifilm Holdings that could include a change in control of Xerox, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Gucci-owner Kering plans to spin off German sports brand Puma to the French conglomerate’s shareholders to focus squarely on its luxury brands.

** British building and services company Carillion Plc is asking creditors to consider a debt extension or roll-over in financing talks, which are set to continue into Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

** China’s Sinopec Corp inched closer on Thursday to victory over Glencore in their battle for Chevron’s South Africa and Botswana assets, saying the South African government favored its bid.

** Saudi Arabia is taking managerial control of Saudi Binladin Group and discussing a possible transfer of some of the giant construction group’s assets to the state while its chairman and other family members are in detention, sources told Reuters.

** Venezuela’s top private bank, Banesco, will not be sold to the government, its president said on Thursday, knocking down comments by a top Socialist Party official who said talks were underway for a $3.5 million sale.

** French retailer Carrefour has agreed to acquire a 17 percent stake in online fashion retailer Showroomprive.com for 79 million euros from furniture chain Conforama.

** Nigerian regulators have set a Jan. 16 deadline for receipt of binding offers from prospective bidders to acquire debt-laden telecom firm 9mobile, the telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

** Bulgaria’s central bank on Thursday gave a preliminary approval to Liechtenstein-registered fund Novito Opportunities to acquire a controlling stake in Bulgaria’s Municipal Bank, the central bank said in a statement.

** Indonesia hopes to finalise contract talks with Freeport McMoRan Inc over the Grasberg copper mine by June, although divestment issues are still unresolved, a mining ministry official said.

** Airline Niki filed for insolvency in Austria, in a move to safeguard an agreed sale of the Austrian arm of failed Air Berlin to British Airways owner IAG, its insolvency administrator said.

** Lufthansa sees a need for significant restructuring at Italy’s Alitalia before the German group would be prepared to buy the airline, Lufthansa’s chief executive said in a letter seen by Reuters, tempering expectations for a quick deal.

** Bayer, the drug company that is buying seed maker Monsanto, has raised 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) from selling a 10.4 percent stake in Covestro , nearing a complete divestment from the plastics company.

** The proposed merger of Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Alawwal Bank has been delayed but not derailed, financial sector sources said.

** A financial services subsidiary of South Africa’s Bidvest Group said it has acquired Cannon Asset Managers as part of an acquisition drive to expand into investment management.

** Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) will consider selling its majority stake in an Indonesian insurance venture, with any deal likely valuing the insurer at up to $250 million, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)