Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Celgene, Richemont; Adds AIG, Aurubis, KMV, Ocado, Electrobras, Bacardi)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Celgene Corp will pay $9 billion in cash to buy experimental cancer drugmaker Juno Therapeutics Inc, bulking up its developmental pipeline as it works to reduce reliance on its own cancer treatment Revlimid.

** French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, its biggest deal for seven years, which it said would strengthen its presence in treatments for rare diseases

** American International Group Inc on Monday said it would buy reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd for $5.56 billion in cash, ending a long period of retrenchment for AIG as new Chief Executive Brian Duperreault plots an expansionist path

** Bacardi Ltd will buy premium tequila maker Patron Spirits International AG in a $5.1 billion deal, the family-owned liquor company said on Monday, as it seeks to expand in the United States.

** Britain’s Ocado has sealed a deal to allow Canada’s second largest food supermarket group Sobeys to use its e-commerce platform, sending the British online retailer’s shares up 28 percent on its latest international tie-up {nL8N1PH14N]

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has made a second request for information on chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom said in a statement, a move that could indicate heightened antitrust scrutiny

** Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc is in talks with rivals CanniMed Therapeutics Inc and Newstrike Resources Ltd to buy both businesses in a friendly deal that would create the nation’s top weed company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, the Tokyo-based parent company of the 7-Eleven network of stores, agreed to sell and divest some of its stores in its proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of 1,100 Sunoco LP outlets, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said

** Buyout firm Vintage Capital Management LLC has agreed not to raise its stake in its acquisition target Rent-A-Center Inc or seek to gain control of its board as they talk about a potential deal, the furniture retailer said

** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC is exploring options for two software companies it owns, PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin, that could involve combining them in a deal worth between $2 billion to $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter

** Top U.S. grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co has proposed a takeover of Bunge Ltd, according to a person familiar with the approach, which could set up a bidding war with Swiss-based rival Glencore Plc

** India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has agreed to buy the government’s majority stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp for 369 billion rupees ($5.78 billion), ONGC said

** Dutch Takeaway.com sees a merger with German peer Delivery Hero as a possibility in a potential consolidation of the European meal delivery market, Chief Executive Jitse Groen told a German daily

** Israel’s Enlight Renewable Energy said it is in negotiations to buy the rights to a 105 megawatt wind energy project in central Europe that is in an advanced stage of development

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks with buyout firm Advent International Corp and other funds to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said

** Hedge fund managers Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason joined forces on Monday to push Xerox Corp to explore strategic options, oust its “old guard”, including its CEO, and negotiate better terms for its decades-long deal with Japan’s Fujifilm.

** Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd said it had got a proposal from its Taiwanese parent Pou Chen Corp to be taken private in a deal valuing the firm at $1.4 billion, sending shares in the Chinese sportswear retailer up 31 percent

** Chinese conglomerate Cedar Holdings Group has shown interest in buying Singapore’s troubled commodities trader Noble Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter

** Oil and gas exploration company Angus Energy has agreed to acquire a 25 percent interest in Cuadrilla’s UK licence for onshore oil exploration at the Balcombe Field discovery in West Sussex, shale oil and gas developer Cuadrilla said

** NMC Health has made two acquisitions worth $207 million, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider said

** Steinhoff has raised 7.1 billion rand ($587 million) from the sale of a stake in investment firm PSG Group, part of the South African retailer’s efforts to plug a liquidity gap.

** Cartier owner Richemont offered up to 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) for full control of Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) to compete better in an expanding online market for luxury goods

** Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it had agreed to take 100 percent control of German copper wire and rod maker Deutsche Giessdraht by acquiring the 40 percent stake held by Chile’s Codelco

** Czech soft drinks maker Karlovarske mineralni vody (KMV) said it will buy PepsiCo operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary

** Brazil’s government is working with congressmen supporting the administration to guarantee a quick vote and approval of the bill with rules for the privatization of energy company Eletrobras, a senior official from the Energy Ministry said (Compiled by Anirban Paul and John Benny in Bengaluru)