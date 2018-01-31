Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Swissport, CBS, Sun Capital)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Privately held French supermarket operator Leclerc said it planned to launch a food delivery service in Paris this year, in the face of competition from Amazon.

** Unilever has agreed to buy Betty Ice, the largest ice cream brand in Romania, as the consumer goods giant bulks up what is already the world’s largest ice cream business.

** Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings is set to take over Xerox Corp in a $6.1 billion deal, combining the U.S. company into their existing joint venture to gain scale and cut costs amid declining demand for office printing.

** Fujitsu Ltd said it had agreed to sell a majority stake in its wholly-owned mobile phone unit to investment fund Polaris Capital Group, as it sharpens focus on its main IT services business.

** Japan’s Line Corp said that it had entered an agreement with SoftBank Group Corp to give the telecoms and technology firm a majority stake in Line’s mobile unit.

** Finland’s Wartsila said it will take a look at Rolls-Royce’s loss-making marine business which the British company is reviewing for possible sale.

** China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), China’s No. 2 nuclear power producer, will take over the country’s top nuclear power plant builder to create a company worth almost $100 billion, the latest state-orchestrated marriage in the nation’s vast power sector.

** Royal Dutch Shell said that it will sell its stake in the Bongkot gas field and adjoining acreage offshore Thailand to PTT Exploration & Production PCL for $750 million before tax.

** U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in India’s leading homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart, the Economic Times newspaper said.

** Ground services and cargo handling group Swissport, a unit of cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group , said it has secured a 325 million euro ($403 million) financing commitment from Barclays to support its acquisition of Australian ground handler Aerocare.

** CBS Corp’s board is expected to discuss a merger with Viacom Inc on Thursday, sources told Reuters, a move that could begin a formal process to reunite the companies split by controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone more than a decade ago.

** Buyout group Sun Capital is launching the sale of its European packaging group Coveris Rigid, in a potential 640-720 million euro deal, as it moves ahead with the split of the company into four units, people close to the matter said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)