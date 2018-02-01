Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Onex; updates Melrose, Hochtief)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Britain’s Sainsbury’s said it has purchased the Nectar loyalty card business from Canada’s Aimia for 60 million pounds ($85 million), boosting the supermarket group’s control of customer data.

** Danish telecoms operator TDC has agreed a $2.5 billion takeover of Swedish Modern Times Group’s broadcasting and entertainment business, the latest deal in a global wave of mergers reshaping the telecoms and media sectors.

** Melrose Industries pressed the case for its 7.2 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid for British engineer GKN, ruling out a “hasty separation” of GKN’s automotive and aerospace if it won control.

** German builder Hochtief is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its bid to buy Spanish airports and motorway operator Abertis, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Singapore Medical Group Ltd and South Korea’s CHA Healthcare Co Ltd have together bought a majority stake in Australia’s fourth-largest fertility clinic operator, City Fertility Centre.

** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and Brookfield Asset Management said they do not intend to make an offer for IWG plc, sending shares of the British serviced office provider down more than 20 percent. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)