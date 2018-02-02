Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Bridgepoint, Eletrobras, Cineworld, Vodafone and Merck; updates Dell)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Computer maker Dell Technologies Inc said it was considering a public offering of its common stock or a combination with business software maker VMware Inc, its publicly held subsidiary, as it seeks new avenues for growth.

** Takeover target AWE Ltd has raised concerns over a bid for the company by state-owned China Energy Reserves and Chemical Group (CERCG) with the Australian Government Takeovers Panel, the regulatory body said in a statement.

** German insurer Allianz SE entered into an agreement with Janashakthi Insurance Plc to acquire 100 percent of the latter’s subsidiary Janashakthi General Insurance Ltd for 16.4 billion rupees ($106.4 million).

** British aerospace and defence electronics group Cobham said it has agreed to sell its AvComm and Wireless test businesses to Viavi Solutions for $455 million, as part of the latest stage of a turnaround plan.

** CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have formed special committees to explore a merger, the companies said on Thursday, the first step in potentially reuniting the companies split by media mogul Sumner Redstone more than a decade ago.

** Russian anti-monopoly service has allowed the mid-sized gold miner GV Gold to acquire Zoloto Kamchatki and other gold assets from Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg and his partners, the service said in a statement.

** Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje, looking for a strategic partner to improve cost efficiency and strengthen the brand, expects to receive non-binding offers by March 7, it said.

** British buyout firm Bridgepoint has mandated Rothschild to sell the residential care business of Care UK, four financial sources familiar with the matter said.

** A Brazilian Supreme Court justice knocked down an injunction that had blocked some portions of a presidential decree to privatize Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , according to court filings.

** UK’s Cineworld said its $3.6 billion deal to buy U.S. cinema chain Regal Entertainment was on track to close in March after it secured support from a majority of its own shareholders and the largest investor in Regal.

** Vodafone said it was in talks with John Malone’s Liberty Global about buying some of the cable company’s assets in the continental European countries where they both operate, chief among them being Germany.

** The sale of Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit has been thrown off track after Nestle has pulled out, leaving the race to buy the maker of Seven Seas vitamins without its main contender, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and John Benny in Bengaluru)