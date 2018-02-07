Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Hudson’s Bay, Croda International, Votorantim Siderurgia SA, Macquarie, Swiss Re, Petróleo Brasileiro; Updates Tronc)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hudson’s Bay Co said it has rejected Austrian property and retail group Signa Holding GmbH’s 3 billion euro bid ($3.7 billion) for Hudson’s Bay’s Kaufhof unit, Germany’s largest retail chain.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has held “positive” talks with a potential partner for the construction of a new refining unit in Rio de Janeiro state, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said.

** Swiss Re is in preliminary discussions with Japan’s SoftBank Group on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said.

** Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds ATP, PFA and PKA have offered to buy Danish telecoms operator TDC for 47 Danish crowns per share, business daily Borsen said, citing several unnamed sources.

** British specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc has held unsuccessful talks with U.S. peer Ashland Global Holdings Inc about a possible merger, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Brazil’s antitrust watchdog CADE gave the green light for the takeover of Votorantim Siderurgia SA by ArcelorMittal Brasil SA, but conditioned the approval on asset sales.

** Tronc Inc said it agreed to sell the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and some other newspapers to billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong for $500 million cash.

** TerraForm Power, controlled by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, has launched a 995 million euro ($1.2 billion) takeover bid for Spanish renewable energy firm Saeta Yield to expand its presence in Western Europe.

** Finnish utility Fortum fell short of gaining majority control of German peer Uniper with its 8.05 billion euro ($10 billion) takeover offer, after Uniper’s management advised shareholders not to tender their shares.

** A deal to sell National Bank of Greece’s insurance unit to U.S. and Dutch investors looked as though it might unravel after a legal row erupted between the two buyers.

** Perry Ellis International Inc’s former chairman, George Feldenkreis, offered to buy the clothing company for $430 million with a plan to take the company private. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)