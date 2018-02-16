Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Televisa, Magnit, Eneco, Acacia Mining)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Qualcomm Inc is open to discussing a buyout offer from Broadcom Ltd that “reflects the true value” of the chipmaker and better addresses its concerns about potential regulatory hurdles to a deal, the company said.

** The European Commission said it had opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed $85 billion merger of industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair, saying it feared reduced competition for some crucial gases.

** A consortium of infrastructure funds at Goldman Sachs and Macquarie is seen as the front runner in the sale of European bulk port terminal operator HES International, worth around 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), industry sources said.

** U.S. regulators on Thursday killed the politically sensitive sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) to a group led by China-based investors, saying a lack of information on the would-be buyers threatened the ability to properly monitor the exchange after the deal.

** U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric has reached a deal to sell parts of its overseas lighting business to a company controlled by former executive Joerg Bauer for an undisclosed amount.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday it would buy the rest of U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to speed development of cancer medicines and support its efforts to price them based on how well they work.

** Shares of Mexican broadcaster Televisa surged after the company announced it had reached an agreement to sell its 19 percent stake in Imagina, a Spanish media group, for 284 million euros (6.558 billion pesos).

** Russia’s Sergey Galitskiy has stepped down as CEO at the Magnit supermarket chain he founded and sold most of his stake to state lender VTB for about 138 billion roubles ($2.5 billion), bringing Kremlin influence into the retail sector for the first time.

** Dutch energy company Eneco, valued at up to 4 billion euros ($5 billion), will be privatised after its municipal shareholders and management boards agreed on the terms under which it may be sold, ending months of feuding.

** China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd are in separate talks with Acacia Mining Plc to form a joint venture for the London-listed company’s gold mines in Tanzania, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Sonam Rai and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)