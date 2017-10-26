Debenhams reports 17 pct fall in full-year profit​

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British department store chain Debenhams reported a 17 percent fall in profit on Thursday in what it said was a volatile trading environment on the high street.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 95.2 million pounds, in line with market expectations, on group sales of 2.95 billion pounds, up 2 percent.

Chief Executive Sergio Bucher said the business faced tough comparatives over the key Christmas weeks, but it was well prepared for the peak trading period. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)