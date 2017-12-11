FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 11, 2017 / 7:40 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato said Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board agreed to interview its nominees ahead of the annual shareholder meeting this week, a move it called a record-building exercise and to gain advantage in a contentious proxy battle between the two parties.

The hedge fund was open to making its nominees available for the interview, but only if the company was willing to reach a mutually agreeable settlement arrangement, Marcato's managing partner, Mick McGuire, said in response to a Deckers' letter, inviting the fund's nominees for interviews on Dec. 7. (bit.ly/2jysDs2) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.