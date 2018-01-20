FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Industrials
January 20, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Fire at a warehouse near India's capital kills 17 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Seventeen people died after a fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area on the outskirts of India’s capital on Sunday, a fire official said.

The blaze happened in a building used to store firecrackers, an official in Delhi’s fire service department said, adding that rescue operations were underway.

In December a fire swept through a rooftop restaurant in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, killing at least 14 people, most of them women attending a birthday party.

Earlier in December, 12 people sleeping in the loft of a store in Mumbai died in a fire. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.