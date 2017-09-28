FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Naspers ups stake in Delivery Hero for $775 mln
September 28, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 21 days ago

South Africa's Naspers ups stake in Delivery Hero for $775 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa e-commerce giant Naspers said it had agreed to buy an additional 13 percent stake in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero for $775 million.

Under the deal, Naspers will buy about 22.4 million shares for 29.50 euros per share from German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet, increasing its stake to 23.6 percent and making it the biggest shareholder in one of Europe’s largest Internet startups.

Founded in 2008 and listed in June this year, Delivery Hero offers online food delivery services across more than 40 countries around world. ($1 = 0.8521 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)

