#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 27, 2017 / 9:11 AM / a month ago

Delivery Hero IPO to price in upper half of price range -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering in the upper half of the price range of 22.00-25.50 euros a share, people close to the deal said.

Delivery Hero has narrowed the IPO price guidance to 23.75-25.50 euros a share, they said, adding new orders would only be taken until close of business on Tuesday.

The company aims to raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion) through a stock market listing that could value Delivery Hero at up to 4.4 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8894 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

