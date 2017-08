Delphi Automotive profit jumps 43 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vehicle component maker Delphi Automotive Plc reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from continued automaker interest as it helps develop technology for self-driving vehicles.

Income from continuing operations rose to $369 million, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $258 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $4.32 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)