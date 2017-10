NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported third-quarter adjusted pre-tax income of $1.7 billion, a $182 million decrease from the year prior, including a $120 million negative impact from Hurricane Irma in September.

The Atlanta-based carrier said its operating revenue was$11.1 billion for the September quarter, up 5.5 percent, or $577 million versus the same period last year, despite a $140 million reduction from Hurricane Irma. (Reporting by Alana Wise)