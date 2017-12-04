FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish pharma company Alk Abello to invest 1 bln crowns in North America
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 4, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in a day

Danish pharma company Alk Abello to invest 1 bln crowns in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Danish pharma company Alk Abello said on Monday it would invest about 1 billion Danish crowns ($159.5 million) over the next three years to develop its North America business and said it expected earnings to be subdued during this period.

Alk Abello, which generates about 20 percent of its revenue in North America, said the expansion plan was expected to boost annual revenue growth rate to 10 percent or more after 2018.

But the company expects 2018 revenue to be slightly below 2017. ($1 = 6.2716 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.