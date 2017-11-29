FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's central bank says risks are building up in the financial system
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Denmark's central bank says risks are building up in the financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said Wednesday that several indicators suggest risks are building up in the financial system, and that a few of the country’s largest banks do not have sufficient capital to meet buffer requirements.

The largest banks and mortgage banks, including Denmark’s top lender Danske Bank, saw record high profits in the first half of 2017, which boosted optimism in the financial sector and helped increase risk appetite, the central bank said.

“Several banks are stepping on the accelerator by easing credit standards and granting loans to more vulnerable customers,” Lars Rohde, the chairman of the central bank board of governors, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.