Danish consumer confidence fell to 7.1 points in Oct
October 23, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 7.1 points in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 7.1 points in October from 7.3 points in
September, the statistics office said on Monday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the figure to rise
to 7.4 percent in October.
    
                       Oct 2017    Poll    Sept 2017    FY 2016
 Consumer confidence      7.1       7.4       7.3         3.1
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

