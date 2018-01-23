Danish consumer confidence rose to 8.2 points in Jan

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 8.2 points in January from 6.5 points in December, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Jan 2018 Dec 2017 FY 2017 Consumer confidence 8.2 6.5 6.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0 being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100 being "much worse". For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)