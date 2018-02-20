FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:07 AM / 2 days ago

Danish Feb consumer confidence 8.5 points - Statistics Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index rose to 8.5 points in February from 8.2 points in January,
the statistics office said on Tuesday.
    
                      Feb 2018  Jan 2018  FY 2017
 Consumer confidence  8.5       8.2       6.9
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje
Solsvik)
