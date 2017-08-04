Copenhagen hospital operator says IT breakdown largely solved

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Capital Region of Denmark, which is responsible for hospitals in the Copenhagen area, said on Twitter that large parts of the major information technology breakdown it experienced on Friday had been solved.

“The network breakdown is largely solved now, but some functions are still not working. We are working to resolve this,” the administrative region said on Twitter.

“It’s still too early to assess if the network breakdown will have consequences for today’s planned operations,” the region said.

It was still too early to assess whether the IT breakdown could have been caused by a cyber attack, a spokesman for the region told Reuters. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, Julie Astrid Thomsen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams)